

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, treasuries saw further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.



Bond prices staged a brief recovery attempt from morning weakness in early afternoon trading but pulled back to new lows going into the close.



Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 6.0 basis points at 4.170 percent.



The early weakness among treasuries came following the release of a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended February 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 218,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 227,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 224,000 originally reported for the previous week.



'We believe that today's number keeps the Fed on track for a first rate cut in the May-June 2024 window,' said Larry Tentarelli, President and Founder, Blue Chip Daily Trend Report. 'The Fed has the luxury of waiting on a first rate cut here, with recent economic data, (jobs, GDP, consumer spending and confidence data) coming in very strong.'



'Based on today's mostly inline number, the jobs market continues to hold up very well,' he added. 'A strong jobs market and strong consumer continue to bode well for the economy and should push back on immediate recession concerns.'



As mentioned above, treasuries staged a brief recovery attempt after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.360 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40, while the ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $54 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.



A lack of major U.S. economic data may lead to a choppy trading session on Friday ahead of the release of several key reports next week.



