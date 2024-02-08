

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux Group has issued a recall for about 383,240 units of Frigidaire-branded side-by-side refrigerators produced between 2015 and 2019.



The consumers are advised to check the specific serial number against the recall list at https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information. The model and serial numbers can be found on a plate inside the refrigerator compartment.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns that these refrigerators may have ice bucket assembly components that can break, leading to plastic pieces entering the ice bucket. This poses a risk of choking and laceration if the plastic pieces are dispensed.



Electrolux Group has received 343 reports of plastic breakages, resulting in two incidents of lacerations and ingestions when the pieces were dispensed.



Consumers are urged to cease using the ice makers immediately and contact Electrolux Group for a free replacement ice bucket assembly component.



