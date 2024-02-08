WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $105 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $142 million or $1.20 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $1.43 billion from $1.51 billion last year.
Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $105 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.
