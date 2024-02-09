

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 91.57 against the yen and nearly a 4-week high of 1.7576 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.00 and 1.7668, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 1-week high of 0.6130 and nearly a 9-month high of 1.0595 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6095 and 1.0643, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 1.04 against the aussie.



