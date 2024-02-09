

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a medical technology firm, on Friday reported a decline in earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first-quarter. However, the company posted a rise in revenue.



Markus Weber, CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, said: 'The planned measures to clear the Chinese distribution channel as well as currency developments have impacted revenue and earnings as anticipated. However, a positive effect resulted from the equipment business, which achieved good deliveries and significantly improved production times.'



For the first-quarter, the firm posted an operating result or EBIT declined to 43.5 million euros, lesser than 60.3 million euros, registered for the same period last year.



Earnings per share were 0.42 euro, down from last year's 0.57 euro per share.



The company noted that its gross profit came under considerable pressure due to a less favorable product mix, resulting from a higher proportion of devices and a lower proportion of consumables due to the reduction of stocks in the Chinese distribution channel.



Revenue climbed to 475 million euros from 470.3 million euros a year ago.



The company's strategic business unit, Microsurgery generated revenue of 123.9 million euros as against 112 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, despite geopolitical risks and difficult macroeconomic conditions, Carl Zeiss Meditec expects a further market growth and expects its revenue to grow at least in line with that market growth.



'A gradual recovery of the EBIT margin is expected in the further course of the year. EBIT for fiscal year 2023-24 as a whole is expected to be around the prior year's level,' the company added.



