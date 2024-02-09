Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
09.02.2024 | 08:06
Rogue Baron Plc - Cancellation and Issuance of share options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

For Immediate Release

9 February 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Cancellation and Issuance of share options

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, announces that it will cancel a number of unexpired options to subscribe for its ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") which have been held by various employees and the Directors of the Company since their grant. New options have been granted to various directors, employees and consultants of the Company.

The issuance brings the strike price of the share options into line with the current market price of the Company's Ordinary Shares and should now deliver a viable incentive and reward package to the employees, consultants and directors of the Company.

The new options have an exercise price of 0.5p, being the closing ask price of the Ordinary Shares on 7 February 2024. The options can be exercised at any time and expire after five years.

The share option holdings by the Directors before and after the cancellation and issuance are summarised as follows:

Options issued previouslyOptions following cancellation and new issuance
Expiry Date12 Mar 20248 Feb 2029
Strike Price pence per Share£0.07£0.005
Ryan Dolder1,241,2252,000,000
Hamish Harris3,723,6765,000,000
Charlie Wood0400,000
Tomoya Daimon413,724400,000

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


