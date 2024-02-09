Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.02.2024 | 08:06
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

9 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

08/02/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

11,814

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

474.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

475.84p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,374,491 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,374,491. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,839,406 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,692,056.43.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

475.45p

5,400

Chi-X (CHIX)

476.73p

925

BATE (BATE)

476.10p

3,943

Aquis (AQXE)

476.04p

826

Turquoise (TRQX)

475.94p

720

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

270

477.00

09:02:05

00389264398TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

478.00

09:29:26

00389269476TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

478.00

09:29:26

00389269477TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

480.00

09:54:58

00389274698TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

478.60

09:55:06

00389274730TRLO0.1.1

BATE

50

478.60

09:55:06

00389274731TRLO0.1.1

BATE

68

478.60

09:55:06

00389274733TRLO0.1.1

BATE

92

478.60

09:55:06

00389274732TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

478.60

09:55:06

00389274734TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

478.40

10:09:35

00389277850TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

478.80

10:09:35

00389277851TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

81

477.80

10:11:38

00389278168TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

11

477.80

10:11:38

00389278169TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

478.20

10:11:39

00389278175TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

140

477.20

10:23:04

00389280285TRLO0.1.1

BATE

72

477.00

10:23:04

00389280287TRLO0.1.1

XLON

60

477.20

10:23:04

00389280286TRLO0.1.1

BATE

262

477.00

10:23:04

00389280288TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

477.20

10:23:04

00389280289TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

43

476.60

10:45:32

00389284206TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

476.60

10:45:32

00389284207TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

64

476.40

10:45:32

00389284208TRLO0.1.1

BATE

139

476.40

10:45:32

00389284209TRLO0.1.1

BATE

98

476.00

11:10:49

00389288513TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

476.00

11:10:49

00389288514TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

476.00

11:10:49

00389288515TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

475.80

11:10:49

00389288516TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

476.40

12:03:52

00389296563TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

476.40

12:03:52

00389296565TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

203

476.40

12:03:52

00389296564TRLO0.1.1

BATE

43

476.40

12:03:52

00389296566TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

30

476.40

12:03:52

00389296567TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

36

476.40

12:03:52

00389296577TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

476.40

12:03:52

00389296583TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

477.00

13:31:26

00389316965TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

477.00

13:31:26

00389316966TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

203

477.00

13:31:26

00389316970TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

477.00

13:31:26

00389316971TRLO0.1.1

BATE

92

477.00

13:31:26

00389316972TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

477.00

13:31:26

00389316985TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

169

477.00

13:48:34

00389321723TRLO0.1.1

BATE

92

477.00

13:48:34

00389321724TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

31

477.00

13:48:34

00389321725TRLO0.1.1

BATE

36

477.00

13:48:34

00389321726TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

477.00

13:48:39

00389321742TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

16

476.60

13:52:22

00389322612TRLO0.1.1

XLON

254

476.60

13:52:22

00389322611TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

476.60

13:52:22

00389322613TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

78

478.40

14:54:06

00389348078TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

81

477.40

15:07:02

00389354904TRLO0.1.1

BATE

119

477.40

15:07:02

00389354906TRLO0.1.1

BATE

92

477.40

15:07:02

00389354905TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

43

477.40

15:07:02

00389354907TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

14

477.40

15:07:02

00389354908TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

22

477.40

15:07:02

00389354909TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

203

477.00

15:07:06

00389354959TRLO0.1.1

BATE

43

477.00

15:07:06

00389354958TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

170

477.00

15:07:06

00389354960TRLO0.1.1

XLON

220

477.00

15:07:06

00389354961TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

477.00

15:07:06

00389354962TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

92

476.60

15:08:27

00389355646TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

474.80

15:14:17

00389358645TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

200

474.80

15:14:35

00389358786TRLO0.1.1

BATE

36

474.60

15:25:00

00389364098TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

474.60

15:28:06

00389365511TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

3

474.60

15:28:06

00389365512TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

203

474.60

15:28:06

00389365513TRLO0.1.1

BATE

300

474.60

15:28:06

00389365514TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

474.60

15:28:06

00389365515TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

36

474.60

15:28:06

00389365516TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

474.60

15:28:06

00389365517TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

53

474.60

15:28:06

00389365518TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

474.60

15:28:06

00389365519TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

474.60

15:28:06

00389365520TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

475.40

15:47:18

00389376138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

475.60

15:49:57

00389377755TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

475.00

15:50:08

00389377864TRLO0.1.1

BATE

65

475.00

15:50:08

00389377865TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

203

475.00

15:50:08

00389377866TRLO0.1.1

BATE

100

475.00

15:50:08

00389377867TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

475.00

15:50:08

00389377868TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

475.00

15:50:08

00389377869TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

475.00

15:50:13

00389377916TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

30

475.00

15:50:17

00389377967TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

475.00

15:50:17

00389377968TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

35

474.80

15:50:17

00389377969TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

21

474.80

15:50:17

00389377971TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

36

474.80

15:50:17

00389377970TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

74

474.40

16:05:14

00389388771TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

474.40

16:05:14

00389388772TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

203

474.40

16:05:14

00389388773TRLO0.1.1

BATE

43

474.40

16:05:14

00389388774TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

38

474.40

16:05:14

00389388776TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

203

474.40

16:05:14

00389388775TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

474.40

16:05:14

00389388777TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

474.40

16:05:14

00389388778TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

474.40

16:05:14

00389388779TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

474.40

16:05:14

00389388780TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

474.40

16:05:14

00389388781TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

15

474.40

16:05:14

00389388782TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

150

474.40

16:05:14

00389388783TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

474.40

16:05:14

00389388784TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

474.40

16:05:14

00389388785TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

474.40

16:14:01

00389394982TRLO0.1.1

BATE

41

474.40

16:14:01

00389394984TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

474.40

16:14:01

00389394983TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

474.40

16:14:07

00389395049TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

101

475.00

16:17:18

00389397410TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

474.60

16:17:26

00389397564TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

474.60

16:17:26

00389397566TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

306

474.60

16:17:26

00389397565TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

474.60

16:17:26

00389397567TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

474.60

16:18:47

00389398712TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

474.60

16:18:55

00389398995TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

475.20

16:24:27

00389403039TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

3

475.20

16:25:29

00389403624TRLO0.1.1

BATE

157

474.60

16:25:44

00389403785TRLO0.1.1

BATE

189

475.20

16:28:53

00389405603TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

475.20

16:29:44

00389406476TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

72

475.20

16:29:48

00389406596TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

475.20

16:29:48

00389406597TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

475.20

16:29:48

00389406598TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

475.20

16:29:48

00389406599TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


