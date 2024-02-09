Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
9 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
08/02/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
11,814
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
480.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
474.40p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
475.84p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,374,491 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,374,491. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,839,406 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,692,056.43.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
475.45p
5,400
Chi-X (CHIX)
476.73p
925
BATE (BATE)
476.10p
3,943
Aquis (AQXE)
476.04p
826
Turquoise (TRQX)
475.94p
720
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
270
477.00
09:02:05
00389264398TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
478.00
09:29:26
00389269476TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
5
478.00
09:29:26
00389269477TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
82
480.00
09:54:58
00389274698TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
478.60
09:55:06
00389274730TRLO0.1.1
BATE
50
478.60
09:55:06
00389274731TRLO0.1.1
BATE
68
478.60
09:55:06
00389274733TRLO0.1.1
BATE
92
478.60
09:55:06
00389274732TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
478.60
09:55:06
00389274734TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
478.40
10:09:35
00389277850TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
478.80
10:09:35
00389277851TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
81
477.80
10:11:38
00389278168TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
11
477.80
10:11:38
00389278169TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
478.20
10:11:39
00389278175TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
140
477.20
10:23:04
00389280285TRLO0.1.1
BATE
72
477.00
10:23:04
00389280287TRLO0.1.1
XLON
60
477.20
10:23:04
00389280286TRLO0.1.1
BATE
262
477.00
10:23:04
00389280288TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
477.20
10:23:04
00389280289TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
43
476.60
10:45:32
00389284206TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
476.60
10:45:32
00389284207TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
64
476.40
10:45:32
00389284208TRLO0.1.1
BATE
139
476.40
10:45:32
00389284209TRLO0.1.1
BATE
98
476.00
11:10:49
00389288513TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
476.00
11:10:49
00389288514TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
476.00
11:10:49
00389288515TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
475.80
11:10:49
00389288516TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
200
476.40
12:03:52
00389296563TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
476.40
12:03:52
00389296565TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
203
476.40
12:03:52
00389296564TRLO0.1.1
BATE
43
476.40
12:03:52
00389296566TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
30
476.40
12:03:52
00389296567TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
36
476.40
12:03:52
00389296577TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
476.40
12:03:52
00389296583TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
477.00
13:31:26
00389316965TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
477.00
13:31:26
00389316966TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
203
477.00
13:31:26
00389316970TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
477.00
13:31:26
00389316971TRLO0.1.1
BATE
92
477.00
13:31:26
00389316972TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
477.00
13:31:26
00389316985TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
169
477.00
13:48:34
00389321723TRLO0.1.1
BATE
92
477.00
13:48:34
00389321724TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
31
477.00
13:48:34
00389321725TRLO0.1.1
BATE
36
477.00
13:48:34
00389321726TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
477.00
13:48:39
00389321742TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
16
476.60
13:52:22
00389322612TRLO0.1.1
XLON
254
476.60
13:52:22
00389322611TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
476.60
13:52:22
00389322613TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
78
478.40
14:54:06
00389348078TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
81
477.40
15:07:02
00389354904TRLO0.1.1
BATE
119
477.40
15:07:02
00389354906TRLO0.1.1
BATE
92
477.40
15:07:02
00389354905TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
43
477.40
15:07:02
00389354907TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
14
477.40
15:07:02
00389354908TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
22
477.40
15:07:02
00389354909TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
203
477.00
15:07:06
00389354959TRLO0.1.1
BATE
43
477.00
15:07:06
00389354958TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
170
477.00
15:07:06
00389354960TRLO0.1.1
XLON
220
477.00
15:07:06
00389354961TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
477.00
15:07:06
00389354962TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
92
476.60
15:08:27
00389355646TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
7
474.80
15:14:17
00389358645TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
200
474.80
15:14:35
00389358786TRLO0.1.1
BATE
36
474.60
15:25:00
00389364098TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
40
474.60
15:28:06
00389365511TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
3
474.60
15:28:06
00389365512TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
203
474.60
15:28:06
00389365513TRLO0.1.1
BATE
300
474.60
15:28:06
00389365514TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
474.60
15:28:06
00389365515TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
36
474.60
15:28:06
00389365516TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
474.60
15:28:06
00389365517TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
53
474.60
15:28:06
00389365518TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
474.60
15:28:06
00389365519TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
474.60
15:28:06
00389365520TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
475.40
15:47:18
00389376138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
475.60
15:49:57
00389377755TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
475.00
15:50:08
00389377864TRLO0.1.1
BATE
65
475.00
15:50:08
00389377865TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
203
475.00
15:50:08
00389377866TRLO0.1.1
BATE
100
475.00
15:50:08
00389377867TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
475.00
15:50:08
00389377868TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
475.00
15:50:08
00389377869TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
20
475.00
15:50:13
00389377916TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
30
475.00
15:50:17
00389377967TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
475.00
15:50:17
00389377968TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
35
474.80
15:50:17
00389377969TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
21
474.80
15:50:17
00389377971TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
36
474.80
15:50:17
00389377970TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
74
474.40
16:05:14
00389388771TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
474.40
16:05:14
00389388772TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
203
474.40
16:05:14
00389388773TRLO0.1.1
BATE
43
474.40
16:05:14
00389388774TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
38
474.40
16:05:14
00389388776TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
203
474.40
16:05:14
00389388775TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
474.40
16:05:14
00389388777TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
474.40
16:05:14
00389388778TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
474.40
16:05:14
00389388779TRLO0.1.1
XLON
120
474.40
16:05:14
00389388780TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
474.40
16:05:14
00389388781TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
15
474.40
16:05:14
00389388782TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
150
474.40
16:05:14
00389388783TRLO0.1.1
XLON
94
474.40
16:05:14
00389388784TRLO0.1.1
XLON
91
474.40
16:05:14
00389388785TRLO0.1.1
XLON
159
474.40
16:14:01
00389394982TRLO0.1.1
BATE
41
474.40
16:14:01
00389394984TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
474.40
16:14:01
00389394983TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
474.40
16:14:07
00389395049TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
101
475.00
16:17:18
00389397410TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
474.60
16:17:26
00389397564TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
474.60
16:17:26
00389397566TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
306
474.60
16:17:26
00389397565TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
474.60
16:17:26
00389397567TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
5
474.60
16:18:47
00389398712TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
474.60
16:18:55
00389398995TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
8
475.20
16:24:27
00389403039TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
3
475.20
16:25:29
00389403624TRLO0.1.1
BATE
157
474.60
16:25:44
00389403785TRLO0.1.1
BATE
189
475.20
16:28:53
00389405603TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
475.20
16:29:44
00389406476TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
72
475.20
16:29:48
00389406596TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
475.20
16:29:48
00389406597TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
475.20
16:29:48
00389406598TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
475.20
16:29:48
00389406599TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com