Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

9 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 08/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,814 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 480.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 474.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 475.84p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,374,491 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,374,491. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,839,406 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,692,056.43.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 475.45p 5,400 Chi-X (CHIX) 476.73p 925 BATE (BATE) 476.10p 3,943 Aquis (AQXE) 476.04p 826 Turquoise (TRQX) 475.94p 720

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02