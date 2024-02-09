DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,146 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 60,146 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.470 GBP1.253 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.454 GBP1.242 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.463843 GBP1.249525

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,114,211 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5172 1.454 XDUB 08:49:16 00068812152TRLO0 1470 1.454 XDUB 08:49:16 00068812154TRLO0 1786 1.454 XDUB 08:49:16 00068812153TRLO0 2443 1.456 XDUB 09:19:52 00068813168TRLO0 2310 1.456 XDUB 09:19:52 00068813169TRLO0 5054 1.454 XDUB 09:27:59 00068813415TRLO0 426 1.454 XDUB 09:27:59 00068813414TRLO0 4712 1.460 XDUB 10:47:47 00068815382TRLO0 5250 1.460 XDUB 10:47:47 00068815383TRLO0 4952 1.454 XDUB 11:24:58 00068816467TRLO0 4849 1.460 XDUB 12:13:21 00068817454TRLO0 4903 1.470 XDUB 15:04:33 00068822165TRLO0 4705 1.470 XDUB 15:04:33 00068822166TRLO0 2615 1.470 XDUB 15:07:32 00068822229TRLO0 2296 1.470 XDUB 15:08:24 00068822246TRLO0 5564 1.470 XDUB 15:08:24 00068822247TRLO0 4517 1.466 XDUB 15:10:56 00068822380TRLO0 3221 1.466 XDUB 15:10:56 00068822379TRLO0 5183 1.464 XDUB 15:14:14 00068822500TRLO0 4826 1.466 XDUB 15:19:22 00068822680TRLO0 5230 1.466 XDUB 15:19:25 00068822681TRLO0 4826 1.464 XDUB 15:19:27 00068822682TRLO0 3708 1.466 XDUB 15:29:30 00068823125TRLO0 2271 1.468 XDUB 15:39:50 00068823447TRLO0 1910 1.468 XDUB 15:39:50 00068823449TRLO0 3311 1.468 XDUB 15:39:50 00068823448TRLO0 3132 1.466 XDUB 15:42:23 00068823666TRLO0 1352 1.466 XDUB 15:42:23 00068823665TRLO0 606 1.466 XDUB 15:42:23 00068823664TRLO0 1504 1.466 XDUB 15:49:23 00068824021TRLO0 852 1.466 XDUB 15:49:23 00068824020TRLO0 754 1.466 XDUB 15:53:41 00068824190TRLO0 1900 1.468 XDUB 16:04:19 00068824597TRLO0 1231 1.468 XDUB 16:04:19 00068824596TRLO0 1200 1.468 XDUB 16:06:19 00068824724TRLO0 3311 1.468 XDUB 16:06:19 00068824723TRLO0 164 1.468 XDUB 16:10:19 00068824957TRLO0 827 1.468 XDUB 16:10:19 00068824956TRLO0 3311 1.468 XDUB 16:10:19 00068824955TRLO0 595 1.468 XDUB 16:15:43 00068825154TRLO0 548 1.468 XDUB 16:15:45 00068825155TRLO0 1036 1.468 XDUB 16:16:02 00068825169TRLO0 167 1.468 XDUB 16:16:02 00068825168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6674 124.20 XLON 08:49:16 00068812151TRLO0 481 124.40 XLON 10:47:47 00068815380TRLO0 1271 124.40 XLON 10:47:47 00068815381TRLO0 4561 124.40 XLON 10:47:47 00068815384TRLO0 7159 124.20 XLON 11:24:58 00068816466TRLO0 40000 125.30 XLON 14:27:55 00068820914TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 302662 EQS News ID: 1833873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)