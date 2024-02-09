Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.02.24
08:02 Uhr
1,454 Euro
+0,020
+1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4661,51409:50
Dow Jones News
09.02.2024 | 08:31
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
9 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,146 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     60,146 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.470     GBP1.253 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.454     GBP1.242 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.463843    GBP1.249525

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,114,211 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5172       1.454         XDUB      08:49:16      00068812152TRLO0 
1470       1.454         XDUB      08:49:16      00068812154TRLO0 
1786       1.454         XDUB      08:49:16      00068812153TRLO0 
2443       1.456         XDUB      09:19:52      00068813168TRLO0 
2310       1.456         XDUB      09:19:52      00068813169TRLO0 
5054       1.454         XDUB      09:27:59      00068813415TRLO0 
426       1.454         XDUB      09:27:59      00068813414TRLO0 
4712       1.460         XDUB      10:47:47      00068815382TRLO0 
5250       1.460         XDUB      10:47:47      00068815383TRLO0 
4952       1.454         XDUB      11:24:58      00068816467TRLO0 
4849       1.460         XDUB      12:13:21      00068817454TRLO0 
4903       1.470         XDUB      15:04:33      00068822165TRLO0 
4705       1.470         XDUB      15:04:33      00068822166TRLO0 
2615       1.470         XDUB      15:07:32      00068822229TRLO0 
2296       1.470         XDUB      15:08:24      00068822246TRLO0 
5564       1.470         XDUB      15:08:24      00068822247TRLO0 
4517       1.466         XDUB      15:10:56      00068822380TRLO0 
3221       1.466         XDUB      15:10:56      00068822379TRLO0 
5183       1.464         XDUB      15:14:14      00068822500TRLO0 
4826       1.466         XDUB      15:19:22      00068822680TRLO0 
5230       1.466         XDUB      15:19:25      00068822681TRLO0 
4826       1.464         XDUB      15:19:27      00068822682TRLO0 
3708       1.466         XDUB      15:29:30      00068823125TRLO0 
2271       1.468         XDUB      15:39:50      00068823447TRLO0 
1910       1.468         XDUB      15:39:50      00068823449TRLO0 
3311       1.468         XDUB      15:39:50      00068823448TRLO0 
3132       1.466         XDUB      15:42:23      00068823666TRLO0 
1352       1.466         XDUB      15:42:23      00068823665TRLO0 
606       1.466         XDUB      15:42:23      00068823664TRLO0 
1504       1.466         XDUB      15:49:23      00068824021TRLO0 
852       1.466         XDUB      15:49:23      00068824020TRLO0 
754       1.466         XDUB      15:53:41      00068824190TRLO0 
1900       1.468         XDUB      16:04:19      00068824597TRLO0 
1231       1.468         XDUB      16:04:19      00068824596TRLO0 
1200       1.468         XDUB      16:06:19      00068824724TRLO0 
3311       1.468         XDUB      16:06:19      00068824723TRLO0 
164       1.468         XDUB      16:10:19      00068824957TRLO0 
827       1.468         XDUB      16:10:19      00068824956TRLO0 
3311       1.468         XDUB      16:10:19      00068824955TRLO0 
595       1.468         XDUB      16:15:43      00068825154TRLO0 
548       1.468         XDUB      16:15:45      00068825155TRLO0 
1036       1.468         XDUB      16:16:02      00068825169TRLO0 
167       1.468         XDUB      16:16:02      00068825168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6674       124.20        XLON      08:49:16      00068812151TRLO0 
481       124.40        XLON      10:47:47      00068815380TRLO0 
1271       124.40        XLON      10:47:47      00068815381TRLO0 
4561       124.40        XLON      10:47:47      00068815384TRLO0 
7159       124.20        XLON      11:24:58      00068816466TRLO0 
40000      125.30        XLON      14:27:55      00068820914TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  302662 
EQS News ID:  1833873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.