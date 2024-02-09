Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2024 | 09:12
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GDToday: British musician's rap captures joy of Spring Festival in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:

As the Year of the Dragon draws near, the lion dance is set to take center stage in Guangdong's Spring Festival celebrations. Legend has it that the dancing lion was designed in the image of one of the nine sons of loong, or the Chinese dragon. Inspired by this rich tradition, British musician Shaun Gibson has penned a bilingual rap about the dragon dance and the lion dance, inviting global travelers to experience the Chinese New Year in Guangdong.

In the music video, vibrant dragon dance and lion dance performances unfold against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as the Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, Guangzhou Museum of Art, Foshan Ancestral Temple, and Jieyang's Qiaolin township. Click on the video and immerse yourself in the festive ambiance of Guangdong!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337855/rap.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-musicians-rap-captures-joy-of-spring-festival-in-guangdong-302058450.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.