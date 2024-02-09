

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK), a British groceries and general merchandise retailer, on Friday announced a deal with lending major Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS), to sell certain banking operations.



'The retailer's existing banking operations in credit cards, loans, and savings will be sold to Barclays, removing 7.7 billion pounds of capital-intensive assets and 6.7 billion pounds of financial liabilities,' Tesco said in a statement.



Tesco will retain all other existing activities of Tesco Bank, including insurance, ATMs, travel money and gift card as they are capital-light, profitable businesses.



The partnership is initially for 10 years.



Under the terms, Tesco will receive annual income for the use of the Tesco brand. In return, the company expects to receive around 600 million pounds of proceeds, in addition to approximately 100 million pounds further net cash.



Combined with the previously announced special dividend of 250 million pounds paid by Tesco Bank in August last year, the transaction will fetch 1 billion pounds of cash receipt for Tesco. The majority of this cash will be returned to shareholders though share buyback.



The transaction, which is scheduled to close in the second half of calendar 2024, is expected to mildly add to earnings per share of Tesco.



As part of the deal, about 2800 Tesco Bank colleagues will be part of Barclays.



At completion, the net asset value of the disposed banking operations is estimated to be at around 1 billion pounds, which is around two-thirds of Tesco Bank's net asset value.



Combined, the pro forma annual adjusted operating profit from the partnership and retained activities is expected to be around 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds, more than half of the current year expected profits from Tesco Bank.



According to Tesco, the partnership announced today 'allows to combine Tesco brand with Barclays' financial expertise to Tesco-branded banking products and services to its customers.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken