Reply is ranked among the most competent and leading SAP service providers in the PAC RADAR "Leading Providers of SAP Services in Europe and Germany 2024", an industry study by the independent research and consulting company PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants).

The study analyses the performance of 24 international consulting companies and service providers that implement SAP projects in dedicated IT market segments. Based on pre-defined criteria, PAC compares the strategy and development of the providers and evaluates them according to market strength and competence. These include project experience, SAP certifications, the breadth of the service offering, the ability to deliver in the European market and the assessment of service quality shared by reference customers.

Reply has been recognised as the "Best in Class" provider of SAP Customer Experience (CX) services in Europe for its outstanding expertise.Joachim Hackmann, Principal Analyst and Head of BAS Practice at PAC commented: "Reply has achieved the highest rating in the SAP Services for Customer Experience category in Europe. Their user-centric IT consulting and related services are firmly anchored in the overall portfolio, which goes beyond pure SAP focus, especially in the CX environment. We were also impressed by Reply's range of use cases and projects. We rate Reply as "Best in Class" when it comes to SAP CX solutions that support companies with end-to-end and integrated business processes."

Reply's designation as "Best in Class" in PAC RADAR's "Leading Providers of SAP Services in Europe and Germany 2024" follows a series of significant accolades. The company has a remarkable track record, having won the SAP Quality Award for the 10th consecutive year, the SAP Pinnacle Award for Customer Excellence and a nomination for Top 3 in CX Delivery Quality. To further strengthen its reputation, Reply was named SAP Energy Partner of the Year in 2023. Together, these honours confirm Reply's successful partnership with SAP.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, adds: "Reply takes an agile approach in developing innovative solutions based on the SAP product suite that our global teams deploy across industries. We are committed to continually strengthening our partnership with SAP to provide industry-specific solutions powered by cutting-edge technology. The recognition of "Best in Class" in SAP Customer Experience (CX) in Europe by PAC underlines our extensive consulting and implementation expertise and our commitment to creating seamless user and customer experiences."

The PAC Radar provides companies with valuable insights for selecting a suitable service partner. Find out more about the PAC Radar: "Leading SAP Service Providers in Europe and Germany 2024".

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm for the IT industry, a content-based company with a consulting DNA. We accompany software IT service vendors worldwide on their growth journey. Since 1976, we have helped our clients to understand market dynamics, grow their revenue, and raise their profile. PAC is an analyst-led consultancy with a team of over 100 experts across Europe. We provide market research and analysis on more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars, Guidance, Insights, and Visibility, and our renowned SITSI® research platform. www.pacanalyst.com

