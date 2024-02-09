DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 220.9335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31043106 CODE: USDMEUS LN ISIN: OL0908500753

February 09, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)