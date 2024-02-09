DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USDUSIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.0301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1559753 CODE: USDUSIX LN ISIN: OL1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDUSIX LN Sequence No.: 302676 EQS News ID: 1833981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)