Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (USDLEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 74.9661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1152075 CODE: USDLEMB LN ISIN: OL1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: OL1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDLEMB LN Sequence No.: 302679 EQS News ID: 1833987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 09, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)