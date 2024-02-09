DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 642.9192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 471117 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948

February 09, 2024 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)