DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.9114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6650138 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 302759 EQS News ID: 1834149 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 09, 2024 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)