Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2715713 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 302725 EQS News ID: 1834081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 09, 2024 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)