Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.4463 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2919601 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN Sequence No.: 302851 EQS News ID: 1834343 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

