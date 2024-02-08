Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held today. Kate B. Quinn was newly elected to its board of directors, effective immediately. Shareholders also reelected all 13 incumbent directors, with each receiving strong shareholder support according to preliminary voting results.



Quinn most recently served as the Vice Chair and Chief Administrative Officer of U.S. Bancorp from 2017 through 2023, joining U.S. Bancorp in 2013. Prior to U.S. Bancorp, Quinn served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Anthem, a health benefits company, where she directed marketing, customer communications, digital, customer experience and retail strategies. Quinn currently serves on the board of Rite Aid and has previously served on the board of Ontrak, Inc. and Taylor Communications.

"We're pleased to welcome Kate to the Tyson Foods board," said Chairman John H. Tyson. "Kate's expertise in financial markets, business strategy, marketing and customer experience will bring a fresh perspective to the board. She has a proven track record of driving success in these key areas and her strategic insights will be valuable."

In addition to Quinn, other board members elected today include Chairman John H. Tyson, Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Donnie King, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Barbara A. Tyson and Noel White. As noted in the company's most recent proxy statement, of the 14 directors, 10 are independent.

Shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the company for the 2024 fiscal year. They also voted against shareholder proposals regarding corporate climate lobbying, corporate labor practices, deforestation-free supply chains and a circular economy for packaging.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable and affordable to meet customers' needs worldwide and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 139,000 team members as of September 30, 2023. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

