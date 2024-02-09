Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
09.02.2024 | 09:58
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Feb-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9267 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512 
CODE: LCUS LN 
ISIN: LU1781540957 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN: LU1781540957 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM: LCUS LN 
Sequence No.: 302805 
EQS News ID: 1834249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

