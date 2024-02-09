DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.4442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1506458 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 302894 EQS News ID: 1834431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 09, 2024