CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2023

- Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 7.0% in the period.
- The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 10.0% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 4.2% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 20.1%, with a margin of 55.3% (+4.5 p.p.).
- Adjusted Net Income reached R$393.9 million , up by 184.6% in the comparison period.
- The Company's executive board proposed the distribution of R$536.2 million in dividends, which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
- The Granting Authority recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17, in a total amount of approximately R$682.6 million and R$297.9 million, respectively.
- ANAC recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of BH Airport, in a total amount of approximately R$28.1 million .
IFRS
IFRS
Financial Highlights (R$ MM)
4Q22
4Q23
Chg %
2022
2023
Chg %
Net Revenues 1
3.281,0
4.477,8
36,5 %
17.563,2
14.984,5
-14,7 %
Adjusted Net Revenues 2
3.146,6
3.469,5
10,3 %
12.174,8
13.214,1
8,5 %
EBITDA
824,6
2.097,7
154,4 %
11.766,0
7.647,4
-35,0 %
EBITDA Mg.
21,4 %
39,0 %
17,6 p.p.
61,3 %
42,0 %
-19,3 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA 2
1.597,2
1.917,5
20,1 %
6.863,7
7.770,8
13,2 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3
50,8 %
55,3 %
4,5 p.p.
56,4 %
58,8 %
2,4 p.p.
Net Income
(217,1)
553,8
n.m.
4.133,1
1.704,8
-58,8 %
Adjusted Net Income 2
138,4
393,9
184,6 %
745,9
1.415,8
89,8 %
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
3,0
3,0
3,0
3,0
Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
1,9
2,4
2,1
2,2
1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
