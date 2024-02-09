

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were seeing marginal gains on Friday after official data showed inflation in the country fell to 3.1 percent in January year-over-year from 3.8 percent in December - confirming preliminary data.



Markets eagerly await annual revisions to the seasonal adjustment factors for U.S. consumer price data, due later in the day.



The benchmark DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 16,984 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec soared 12 percent despite posting a decline in Q1 EBIT earnings.



Consumer electronic firm Ceconomy lost more than 3 percent after sales for the first quarter dropped slightly to 7.0 billion euros.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were modestly higher.



