" We delivered on our full year guidance and drove record results, all while completing a massive transformation and navigating the inherent volatility that comes with that. Our work is finally starting to deliver results, and we are in the best place we've ever been technologically," said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. " Moving forward, we are now able to execute without the numerous constraints we have faced in recent years. We will continue to focus on acquiring and retaining the right customers, driving share growth in our B2C and B2B businesses, and providing the best product and partner experience in the industry. It is really exciting to be in position to go back on offense and lead the industry."

Key Highlights

Record full year lodging gross bookings growing 11% with record hotel gross bookings growing 18%, compared to 2022.

Highest ever full year and fourth quarter revenue, both of which grew 10%, compared to 2022.

Fourth quarter year over year B2C revenue growth accelerates from the third quarter.

Record quarterly and full year B2B revenue, increasing 28% and 33%, respectively, compared to 2022.

Highest ever full year GAAP net income grew 127%, compared to 2022.

Record full year adjusted EBITDA grew 14%, compared to 2022.

Significant adjusted EBITDA margin expansion at over 130 basis points for the fourth quarter and nearly 75 basis points for the year, compared to 2022.

Repurchased over 19 million shares for a record $2 billion in 2023.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) - Fourth Quarter 2023

Expedia Group, Inc. Metric Q4 2023 Q4 2022 ? Y/Y Booked room nights 77.4 70.8 9% Gross bookings $21,672 $20,511 6% Revenue $2,887 $2,618 10% Operating income $104 $128 (19)% Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $132 $177 (25)% Diluted earnings per share $0.92 $1.11 (17)% Adjusted EBITDA $532 $449 19% Adjusted net income $242 $196 24% Adjusted EPS $1.72 $1.26 37% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(238) $(182) 31% Free cash flow $(415) $(359) 16% * A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) - Full Year 2023

Expedia Group, Inc. Metric 2023 2022 ? Y/Y Booked room nights 350.9 312.0 12% Gross bookings $104,079 $95,049 10% Revenue $12,839 $11,667 10% Operating income $1,033 $1,085 (5)% Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $797 $352 127% Diluted earnings per share $5.31 $2.17 144% Adjusted EBITDA $2,680 $2,349 14% Adjusted net income $1,418 $1,072 32% Adjusted EPS $9.69 $6.79 43% Net cash provided by operating activities $2,690 $3,440 (22)% Free cash flow $1,844 $2,778 (34)% * A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release.

Expedia Group, Inc. Trended Metrics (All figures in millions) The metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition or methodology of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to change, and such changes could be material. We may also discontinue certain supplemental metrics as our business evolves over time. In the event of any discrepancy between any supplemental metric and our historical financial statements, you should rely on the information included in the financial statements filed with or furnished to the SEC.

2021 2022 2023 Full Year Y/Y Growth Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 2022 2023 Q423 2023 Units sold Booked room nights 54.0 68.4 65.4 59.7 77.0 82.5 81.6 70.8 94.5 89.7 89.3 77.4 247.5 312.0 350.9 9% 12% Booked air tickets 8.9 13.4 12.7 11.3 13.1 13.5 12.2 11.1 14.0 13.6 12.8 11.4 46.3 49.9 51.9 3% 4% Gross bookings by business model Agency $6,737 $10,362 $8,855 $8,325 $11,346 $12,773 $10,904 $9,469 $13,425 $12,370 $10,927 $9,439 $34,279 $44,492 $46,161 -% 4% Merchant 8,685 10,453 9,870 9,138 13,066 13,366 13,083 11,042 15,976 14,951 14,758 12,233 38,146 50,557 57,918 11% 15% Total $15,422 $20,815 $18,725 $17,463 $24,412 $26,139 $23,987 $20,511 $29,401 $27,321 $25,685 $21,672 $72,425 $95,049 $104,079 6% 10% Lodging gross bookings $12,002 $14,431 $13,046 $12,000 $17,756 $17,867 $17,099 $14,117 $21,055 $19,167 $18,513 $15,253 $51,479 $66,839 $73,987 8% 11% Revenue by segment B2C $1,025 $1,715 $2,351 $1,730 $1,740 $2,420 $2,707 $1,874 $1,921 $2,415 $2,819 $1,958 $6,821 $8,741 $9,113 4% 4% B2B 184 305 490 481 432 650 788 676 668 861 995 864 1,460 2,546 3,388 28% 33% trivago (third-party revenue) 37 91 121 68 77 111 124 68 76 82 115 65 317 380 338 (5)% (11)% Total $1,246 $2,111 $2,962 $2,279 $2,249 $3,181 $3,619 $2,618 $2,665 $3,358 $3,929 $2,887 $8,598 $11,667 $12,839 10% 10% Revenue by product Lodging $903 $1,533 $2,300 $1,713 $1,610 $2,400 $2,881 $2,014 $2,029 $2,698 $3,233 $2,304 $6,449 $8,905 $10,264 14% 15% Air 50 78 61 65 74 95 100 93 113 111 100 86 254 362 410 (7)% 13% Advertising and media(1) 88 161 202 152 166 213 222 176 175 201 240 205 603 777 821 16% 6% Other(2) 205 339 399 349 399 473 416 335 348 348 356 292 1,292 1,623 1,344 (13)% (17)% Total $1,246 $2,111 $2,962 $2,279 $2,249 $3,181 $3,619 $2,618 $2,665 $3,358 $3,929 $2,887 $8,598 $11,667 $12,839 10% 10% Revenue by geography U.S. points of sale $1,001 $1,736 $2,177 $1,655 $1,656 $2,208 $2,358 $1,717 $1,748 $2,172 $2,440 $1,787 $6,569 $7,939 $8,147 4% 3% Non-U.S. points of sale 245 375 785 624 593 973 1,261 901 917 1,186 1,489 1,100 2,029 3,728 4,692 22% 26% Total $1,246 $2,111 $2,962 $2,279 $2,249 $3,181 $3,619 $2,618 $2,665 $3,358 $3,929 $2,887 $8,598 $11,667 $12,839 10% 10% Adjusted EBITDA by segment(3) B2C $106 $316 $879 $481 $188 $582 $943 $411 $148 $653 $1,056 $468 $1,782 $2,124 $2,325 14% 10% B2B (57) (4) 74 97 80 156 221 142 133 206 266 193 110 599 798 36% 33% Other(4) (107) (111) (98) (99) (95) (90) (85) (104) (96) (112) (106) (129) (415) (374) (443) 25% 18% Total $(58) $201 $855 $479 $173 $648 $1,079 $449 $185 $747 $1,216 $532 $1,477 $2,349 $2,680 19% 14% Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(5) $(606) $(301) $362 $276 $(122) $(185) $482 $177 $(145) $385 $425 $132 $(269) $352 $797 (25)% 127% (1) Our advertising and media business consists of Expedia Group Media Solutions, which is responsible for generating advertising revenue on our global online travel brands, and trivago, a leading hotel metasearch site. (2) Other revenue primarily includes insurance, car rental, destination services and cruise revenue. (3) See the section below titled " Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by segment" for additional details. (4) Other is comprised of trivago, corporate and intercompany eliminations. (5) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment.

Notes:

All trivago revenue is classified as Non-U.S. point of sale.

B2B includes Egencia, our former full-service travel management company, through its sale in November 2021.

Some numbers may not add due to rounding. All percentages throughout this release are calculated on precise, unrounded numbers.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,887 $ 2,618 $ 12,839 $ 11,667 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 340 412 1,573 1,657 Selling and marketing - direct 1,370 1,199 6,107 5,428 Selling and marketing - indirect (1) 193 177 756 672 Technology and content (1) 357 317 1,358 1,181 General and administrative (1) 199 186 771 748 Depreciation and amortization 208 199 807 792 Impairment of goodwill - - 297 - Intangible and other long-term asset impairment 114 - 129 81 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other 2 - 8 23 Operating income 104 128 1,033 1,085 Other income (expense): Interest income 45 27 207 60 Interest expense (61 ) (60 ) (245 ) (277 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net - - - 49 Gain on sale of business, net 1 4 25 6 Other, net 82 84 (2 ) (385 ) Total other income (expense), net 67 55 (15 ) (547 ) Income before income taxes 171 183 1,018 538 Provision for income taxes (35 ) (8 ) (330 ) (195 ) Net income 136 175 688 343 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4 ) 2 109 9 Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 132 $ 177 $ 797 $ 352 Earnings per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.14 $ 5.50 $ 2.24 Diluted 0.92 1.11 5.31 2.17 Shares used in computing earnings per share (000's): Basic 138,184 155,404 144,967 156,672 Diluted 144,470 159,532 150,228 161,751 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4 $ 4 $ 14 $ 14 Selling and marketing 19 17 79 67 Technology and content 33 29 138 111 General and administrative 43 44 182 182

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,225 $ 4,096 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,436 1,755 Short-term investments 28 48 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $46 and $40 2,786 2,078 Income taxes receivable 47 40 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 708 774 Total current assets 9,230 8,791 Property and equipment, net 2,359 2,210 Operating lease right-of-use assets 357 363 Long-term investments and other assets 1,238 1,184 Deferred income taxes 586 661 Intangible assets, net 1,023 1,209 Goodwill 6,849 7,143 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,642 $ 21,561 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, merchant $ 2,041 $ 1,709 Accounts payable, other 1,077 947 Deferred merchant bookings 7,723 7,151 Deferred revenue 164 163 Income taxes payable 26 21 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 752 787 Total current liabilities 11,783 10,778 Long-term debt 6,253 6,240 Deferred income taxes 33 52 Operating lease liabilities 314 312 Other long-term liabilities 473 451 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000 - - Shares issued: 282,149 and 278,264; Shares outstanding: 131,522 and 147,757 Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000 - - Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523 Additional paid-in capital 15,398 14,795 Treasury stock - Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 157,903 and 137,783 (13,023 ) (10,869 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (632 ) (1,409 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (209 ) (234 ) Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,534 2,283 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest 1,252 1,445 Total stockholders' equity 2,786 3,728 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 21,642 $ 21,561

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 688 $ 343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development 748 704 Amortization of stock-based compensation 413 374 Amortization of intangible assets 59 88 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other long-term assets 426 81 Deferred income taxes 62 70 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net (16 ) 128 Realized loss on foreign currency forwards, net - 78 (Gain) loss on minority equity investments, net (16 ) 345 Gain on debt extinguishment, net - (49 ) Gain on sale of business, net (25 ) (6 ) Other 80 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (741 ) (838 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 98 55 Accounts payable, merchant 332 375 Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities 101 194 Tax payable/receivable, net (91 ) 11 Deferred merchant bookings 572 1,464 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,690 3,440 Investing activities: Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development (846 ) (662 ) Purchases of investments (28 ) (60 ) Sales and maturities of investments 49 205 Cash and restricted cash divested from sale of business, net of proceeds 25 4 Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps - 337 Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps - (337 ) Other, net - (67 ) Net cash used in investing activities (800 ) (580 ) Financing activities: Payment of long-term debt - (2,141 ) Debt extinguishment costs - (22 ) Purchases of treasury stock (2,137 ) (607 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 101 131 Other, net (60 ) 15 Net cash used in financing activities (2,096 ) (2,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 16 (190 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (190 ) 46 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 5,851 5,805 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,661 $ 5,851 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 231 $ 291 Income tax payments, net 281 102

Notes & Definitions:

Booked Room Nights: Represents booked hotel room nights and property nights for our B2C reportable segment and booked hotel room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Booked hotel room nights include both merchant and agency hotel room nights. Property nights are related to our alternative accommodation business.

Booked Air Tickets: Includes both merchant and agency air bookings.

Gross Bookings: Generally represent the total retail value of transactions booked, recorded at the time of booking reflecting the total price due for travel by travelers, including taxes, fees and other charges, adjusted for cancellations and refunds.

Lodging Metrics: Reported on a booked basis except for revenue, which is on a stayed basis. Lodging consists of both merchant and agency model hotel and alternative accommodations.

B2C: The B2C segment (formerly referred to as Retail) provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, Hotwire.com, and CarRentals.com.

B2B: The B2B segment fuels a wide range of travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who leverage our leading travel technology and tap into our diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers.

trivago: The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its localized hotel metasearch websites.

Corporate: Includes unallocated corporate expenses.

Non-GAAP Measures

Expedia Group reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Leverage Ratio, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Expenses (non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP selling and marketing, non-GAAP technology and content and non-GAAP general and administrative), all of which are supplemental measures to GAAP and are defined by the SEC as non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business and on which internal budgets are based. Management believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that management uses to analyze our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have certain limitations in that they do not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS also exclude certain items related to transactional tax matters, which may ultimately be settled in cash. We urge investors to review the detailed disclosure regarding these matters in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Legal Proceedings sections, as well as the notes to the financial statements, included in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group adjusted for:

(1) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;

(2) provision for income taxes;

(3) total other expenses, net;

(4) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to certain subsidiary equity plans;

(5) acquisition-related impacts, including

(i) amortization of intangible assets and goodwill and intangible asset impairment,

(ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements; and

(iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree;

(6) certain other items, including restructuring;

(7) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g. hotel and excise taxes), related to court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings;

(8) that portion of gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net that relate to revenue recognized in the period; and

(9) depreciation.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison of our performance and projected cash earnings with our historical results from prior periods and to the results of our competitors. Moreover, our management uses this measure internally to evaluate the performance of our business as a whole and our individual business segments. In addition, we believe that by excluding certain items, such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related impacts, Adjusted EBITDA corresponds more closely to the cash operating income generated from our business and allows investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing cash earnings capabilities of our business, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) generally captures all items on the statements of operations that occur in normal course operations and have been, or ultimately will be, settled in cash and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group plus the following items, net of tax(a):

(1) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to equity plans of certain subsidiaries and equity-method investments;

(2) acquisition-related impacts, including;

(i) amortization of intangible assets, including as part of equity-method investments, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment;

(ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements;

(iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree; and

(iv) gains (losses) recognized on non-controlling investment basis adjustments when we acquire or lose controlling interests;

(3) currency gains or losses on U.S. dollar denominated cash;

(4) the changes in fair value of equity investments;

(5) certain other items, including restructuring charges;

(6) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., hotel occupancy and excise taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including as part of equity method investments;

(7) discontinued operations;

(8) the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and

(9) unrealized gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes preferred share dividends. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors because it represents Expedia Group's combined results, taking into account depreciation, which management believes is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain expenses and items not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses.

(a)Effective January 1, 2023, we changed our methodology for the computation of the effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income to a long-term projected tax rate as our management believes this tax rate provides better consistency across reporting periods and produces results that are reflective of Expedia Group's long-term effective tax rate. This projected effective tax rate excludes the income tax effects of Adjusted Net Income items described above and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific income tax items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our current long-term projections, we are using an effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income of 21.5% for 2023.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding, which, when applicable, include dilution from our convertible debt instruments per the treasury stock method for Adjusted EPS. The treasury stock method assumes we would elect to settle the principal amount of the debt for cash and the conversion premium for shares. If the conversion prices for such instruments exceed our average stock price for the period, the instruments generally would have no impact to adjusted weighted average shares outstanding. This differs from the GAAP method for dilution from our convertible debt instruments, which include them on an if-converted method. We believe Adjusted EPS is useful to investors because it represents, on a per share basis, Expedia Group's consolidated results, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, as well as other items which are not allocated to the operating businesses such as interest expense, taxes, foreign exchange gains or losses, and minority interest, but excluding the effects of certain expenses not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have similar limitations as Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not include all items that affect our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for the period. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate these measures along with our consolidated statements of operations.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the operating cash flow that our operating businesses generate, less capital expenditures but before taking into account other cash movements that are not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses, such as financing activities, foreign exchange or certain investing activities. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted Expenses (cost of revenue, direct and indirect selling and marketing, technology and content and general and administrative expenses) exclude stock-based compensation related to expenses for stock options, restricted stock units and other equity compensation under applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards. Expedia Group excludes stock-based compensation from these measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that we do not believe are necessarily reflective of our ongoing cash operating expenses and cash operating income. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial operational decision making and for evaluating our own recurring core business operating results over different periods of time. There are certain limitations in using financial measures that do not take into account stock-based compensation, including the fact that stock-based compensation is a recurring expense and a valued part of employees' compensation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate both our GAAP and non-GAAP measures. See the Notes to the Consolidated Statements of Operations for stock-based compensation by line item.

Expedia Group, Inc. (excluding trivago) In order to provide increased transparency on the transaction-based component of the business, Expedia Group is reporting results both in total and excluding trivago.

Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) by Segment(1) Three months ended December 31, 2023 B2C B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 328 $ 163 $ 4 $ (391 ) $ 104 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges 7 (2 ) - - 5 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other - - - 2 2 Stock-based compensation - - - 99 99 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment - - - 114 114 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 15 15 Depreciation 133 32 1 27 193 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 468 $ 193 $ 5 $ (134 ) $ 532

Three months ended December 31, 2022 B2C B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 260 $ 114 $ 20 $ (266 ) $ 128 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges 23 5 - - 28 Stock-based compensation - - - 94 94 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 22 22 Depreciation 128 23 1 25 177 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 411 $ 142 $ 21 $ (125 ) $ 449

Year ended December 31, 2023 B2C B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 1,810 $ 681 $ 51 $ (1,509 ) $ 1,033 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges (11 ) 4 - - (7 ) Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other - - - 8 8 Stock-based compensation - - - 413 413 Impairment of goodwill - - - 297 297 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment - - - 129 129 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 59 59 Depreciation 526 113 5 104 748 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,325 $ 798 $ 56 $ (499 ) $ 2,680

Year ended December 31, 2022 B2C B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 1,617 $ 518 $ 105 $ (1,155 ) $ 1,085 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges (2 ) (4 ) - - (6 ) Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other - - - 23 23 Stock-based compensation - - - 374 374 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment - - - 81 81 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 88 88 Depreciation 509 85 8 102 704 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,124 $ 599 $ 113 $ (487 ) $ 2,349 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for our B2C and B2B segments includes allocations of certain expenses, primarily cost of revenue and facilities, the total costs of our global travel supply organizations, the majority of platform and marketplace technology costs, and the realized foreign currency gains or losses related to the forward contracts hedging a component of our net merchant lodging revenue. We base the allocations primarily on transaction volumes and other usage metrics. We do not allocate certain shared expenses such as accounting, human resources, certain information technology and legal to our reportable segments. We include these expenses in Corporate and Eliminations. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.

Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 132 $ 177 $ 797 $ 352 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4 (2 ) (109 ) (9 ) Provision for income taxes 35 8 330 195 Total other (income) expense, net (67 ) (55 ) 15 547 Operating income 104 128 1,033 1,085 Gain (loss) on revenue hedges related to revenue recognized 5 28 (7 ) (6 ) Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other 2 - 8 23 Stock-based compensation 99 94 413 374 Depreciation and amortization 208 199 807 792 Impairment of goodwill - - 297 - Intangible and other long-term asset impairment 114 - 129 81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 532 $ 449 $ 2,680 $ 2,349 Net income margin(1) 4.6 % 6.8 % 6.2 % 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 18.5 % 17.2 % 20.9 % 20.1 % Long-term debt $ 6,253 $ 6,240 Long-term debt to net income ratio 7.8 17.7 Long-term debt $ 6,253 $ 6,240 Unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs 41 54 Adjusted debt $ 6,294 $ 6,294 Leverage ratio(2) 2.3 2.7 (1) Net income and Adjusted EBITDA margins represent net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. or Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. (2) Leverage ratio represents adjusted debt divided by TTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) & Adjusted EPS Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions, except share and per share data) Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 132 $ 177 $ 797 $ 352 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4 ) 2 109 9 Less: Provision for income taxes (35 ) (8 ) (330 ) (195 ) Income before income taxes 171 183 1,018 538 Amortization of intangible assets 15 22 59 88 Stock-based compensation 99 94 413 374 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other 2 - 8 23 Impairment of goodwill - - 297 - Intangible and other long-term asset impairment 114 - 129 81 Unrealized (gain) loss on revenue hedges 2 12 13 (3 ) (Gain) loss on minority equity investments, net (89 ) (78 ) (16 ) 345 Gain on debt extinguishment, net - - - (49 ) TripAdvisor tax indemnification adjustment - - (67 ) - Gain on sale of business, net (1 ) (4 ) (25 ) (6 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 313 229 1,829 1,391 GAAP Provision for income taxes (35 ) (8 ) (330 ) (195 ) Provision for income taxes for adjustments (32 ) (26 ) (63 ) (100 ) Total Adjusted provision for income taxes (67 ) (34 ) (393 ) (295 ) Total Adjusted income tax rate 21.5 % 14.8 % 21.5 % 21.2 % Non-controlling interests (4 ) 1 (18 ) (24 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 242 $ 196 $ 1,418 $ 1,072 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000's) 144,470 159,532 150,228 161,751 Adjustment to dilutive securities (000's) (3,921 ) (3,921 ) (3,921 ) (3,921 ) Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (000's) 140,549 155,611 146,307 157,830 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.11 $ 5.31 $ 2.17 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 1.72 $ 1.26 $ 9.69 $ 6.79 Ex-trivago Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Adjusted net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 242 $ 196 $ 1,418 $ 1,072 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to trivago 2 3 27 49 Adjusted net income excluding trivago $ 240 $ 193 $ 1,391 $ 1,023 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 1.72 $ 1.26 $ 9.69 $ 6.79 Less: Adjusted earnings per share attributable to trivago 0.01 0.02 0.18 0.31 Adjusted earnings per share excluding trivago $ 1.71 $ 1.24 $ 9.50 $ 6.48

Free Cash Flow Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (238 ) $ (182 ) $ 2,690 $ 3,440 Less: Total capital expenditures (177 ) (177 ) (846 ) (662 ) Free cash flow $ (415 ) $ (359 ) $ 1,844 $ 2,778

Adjusted Expenses (Cost of revenue, direct and indirect selling and marketing, technology and content and general and administrative expenses) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Cost of revenue $ 340 $ 412 $ 1,573 $ 1,657 Less: stock-based compensation 4 4 14 14 Adjusted cost of revenue $ 336 $ 408 $ 1,559 $ 1,643 Less: trivago cost of revenue(1) 3 4 17 17 Adjusted cost of revenue excluding trivago $ 333 $ 404 $ 1,542 $ 1,626 Selling and marketing expense - direct $ 1,370 $ 1,199 $ 6,107 $ 5,428 Less: trivago selling and marketing expense - direct(2) 32 22 173 160 Adjusted selling and marketing expense excluding trivago - direct $ 1,338 $ 1,177 $ 5,934 $ 5,268 Selling and marketing expense - indirect $ 193 $ 177 $ 756 $ 672 Less: stock-based compensation 19 17 79 67 Adjusted selling and marketing expense - indirect $ 174 $ 160 $ 677 $ 605 Less: trivago selling and marketing expense - indirect(1) 3 2 11 12 Adjusted selling and marketing expense excluding trivago - indirect $ 171 $ 158 $ 666 $ 593 Technology and content expense $ 357 $ 317 $ 1,358 $ 1,181 Less: stock-based compensation 33 29 138 111 Adjusted technology and content expense $ 324 $ 288 $ 1,220 $ 1,070 Less: trivago technology and content expense(1) 12 11 46 47 Adjusted technology and content expense excluding trivago $ 312 $ 277 $ 1,174 $ 1,023 General and administrative expense $ 199 $ 186 $ 771 $ 748 Less: stock-based compensation 43 44 182 182 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 156 $ 142 $ 589 $ 566 Less: trivago general and administrative expense(1) 10 7 34 30 Adjusted general and administrative expense excluding trivago $ 146 $ 135 $ 555 $ 536 Total adjusted overhead expenses(3) $ 654 $ 590 $ 2,486 $ 2,241 Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding. (1) trivago amount presented without stock-based compensation as those are included with the consolidated totals above. (2) Selling and marketing expense adjusted to add back B2C direct marketing spend on trivago eliminated in consolidation. (3) Total adjusted overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing - indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.

