LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: " The fourth quarter's strong performance was a fitting conclusion to another record year for our Company. Our fourth-quarter and full-year results were driven by our diversified portfolio, consistent core customer trends and solid returns from our recent property investments. Our management teams continued to demonstrate their ability to efficiently manage the business, achieving property-level operating margins above 40% for both the fourth quarter and full year. And as part of our balanced approach to capital allocation, we returned more than $475 million to our shareholders in 2023 while investing in our properties and maintaining the strongest balance sheet in our Company's history. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering profitable growth and creating long-term shareholder value."

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Boyd Gaming reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $954.4 million, increasing from $922.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income of $92.6 million, or $0.94 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $172.7 million, or $1.63 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company's fourth-quarter 2023 results were impacted by $103.3 million in non-cash, pretax goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $355.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $360.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $163.8 million, or $1.66 per share, compared to $181.8 million, or $1.72 per share, for the same period in 2022.

For the full year 2023, Boyd Gaming reported revenues of $3.7 billion, up from $3.6 billion for the full year 2022. The Company reported net income of $620.0 million, or $6.12 per share, compared to net income of $639.4 million, or $5.87 per share, for the full year 2022. The Company's full-year 2023 and 2022 results were impacted by $107.8 million and $40.8 million, respectively, in non-cash, pretax goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR for the full year 2023 was $1.4 billion, up slightly from the prior year. Full-year 2023 Adjusted Earnings were $639.9 million, or $6.31 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $662.0 million, or $6.07 per share, for the full year 2022.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

During the fourth quarter, year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR performances in the Las Vegas Locals segment were consistent with each of the last two quarters. The Downtown Las Vegas segment delivered fourth-quarter revenue growth while Adjusted EBITDAR equaled last year's record fourth quarter, with particularly strong results at the recently expanded Fremont. The Midwest & South segment returned to growth during the fourth quarter as both revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR increased over prior year.

The Company's Online segment benefited from the introduction of sports-betting in Ohio in January 2023. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth in Managed & Other was driven by strong results at Sky River Casino.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on January 15, 2024, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $100 million in shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $326 million remaining under current share repurchase authorizations.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of December 31, 2023, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $304.3 million, and total debt of $2.9 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Gaming $ 647,083 $ 653,876 $ 2,613,288 $ 2,674,730 Food & beverage 75,481 74,145 288,417 275,979 Room 50,571 50,086 199,117 189,071 Online 124,058 89,695 422,211 253,898 Management fee 22,292 16,746 76,921 26,905 Other 34,927 38,373 138,538 134,794 Total revenues 954,412 922,921 3,738,492 3,555,377 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 248,910 249,474 1,000,240 1,005,830 Food & beverage 63,256 61,555 240,879 231,447 Room 18,610 17,325 73,490 68,383 Online 106,510 73,203 358,988 213,918 Other 12,204 11,642 46,323 45,626 Selling, general and administrative 90,558 93,305 389,891 373,964 Master lease rent expense (a) 27,235 26,828 108,398 106,616 Maintenance and utilities 35,677 35,331 151,014 143,527 Depreciation and amortization 68,203 63,988 256,780 258,179 Corporate expense 27,731 26,756 115,963 117,007 Project development, preopening and writedowns 2,333 (19,464 ) (8,935 ) (18,936 ) Impairment of assets 103,300 35,200 107,837 40,775 Other operating items, net (5,166 ) 141 (4,207 ) (12,183 ) Total operating costs and expenses 799,361 675,284 2,836,661 2,574,153 Operating income 155,051 247,637 901,831 981,224 Other expense (income) Interest income (1,441 ) (18,554 ) (23,886 ) (21,530 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,314 41,124 171,247 151,249 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 6 - 19,815 Other, net 967 (783 ) 1,563 2,884 Total other expense, net 41,840 21,793 148,924 152,418 Income before income taxes 113,211 225,844 752,907 828,806 Income tax provision (20,606 ) (53,160 ) (132,884 ) (189,429 ) Net income $ 92,605 $ 172,684 $ 620,023 $ 639,377 Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.64 $ 6.12 $ 5.87 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 98,935 105,569 101,325 108,885 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.63 $ 6.12 $ 5.87 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 98,979 105,649 101,373 109,004

(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Revenues by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 235,075 $ 240,916 $ 928,118 $ 930,730 Downtown Las Vegas 63,314 62,442 222,407 215,332 Midwest & South 497,898 496,532 2,041,945 2,076,066 Online 124,058 89,695 422,211 253,898 Managed & Other 34,067 33,336 123,811 79,351 Total revenues $ 954,412 $ 922,921 $ 3,738,492 $ 3,555,377 Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 120,431 $ 125,881 $ 470,971 $ 481,643 Downtown Las Vegas 27,631 27,833 85,507 86,049 Midwest & South 190,568 188,431 781,673 830,782 Online 17,309 16,862 62,337 39,778 Managed & Other 24,384 23,523 84,478 40,981 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a) (24,861 ) (22,428 ) (90,175 ) (88,724 ) Adjusted EBITDAR 355,462 360,102 1,394,791 1,390,509 Master lease rent expense (b) (27,235 ) (26,828 ) (108,398 ) (106,616 ) Adjusted EBITDA 328,227 333,274 1,286,393 1,283,893 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 177 193 708 768 Depreciation and amortization 68,203 63,988 256,780 258,179 Share-based compensation expense 4,329 5,579 32,379 34,066 Project development, preopening and writedowns 2,333 (19,464 ) (8,935 ) (18,936 ) Impairment of assets 103,300 35,200 107,837 40,775 Other operating items, net (5,166 ) 141 (4,207 ) (12,183 ) Total other operating costs and expenses 173,176 85,637 384,562 302,669 Operating income 155,051 247,637 901,831 981,224 Other expense (income) Interest income (1,441 ) (18,554 ) (23,886 ) (21,530 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,314 41,124 171,247 151,249 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 6 - 19,815 Other, net 967 (783 ) 1,563 2,884 Total other expense, net 41,840 21,793 148,924 152,418 Income before income taxes 113,211 225,844 752,907 828,806 Income tax provision (20,606 ) (53,160 ) (132,884 ) (189,429 ) Net income $ 92,605 $ 172,684 $ 620,023 $ 639,377

(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 27,731 $ 26,756 $ 115,963 $ 117,007 Corporate share-based compensation expense (2,870 ) (4,328 ) (25,788 ) (28,283 ) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table $ 24,861 $ 22,428 $ 90,175 $ 88,724 (b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 92,605 $ 172,684 $ 620,023 $ 639,377 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 2,333 (19,464 ) (8,935 ) (18,936 ) Impairment of assets 103,300 35,200 107,837 40,775 Other operating items, net (5,166 ) 141 (4,207 ) (12,183 ) Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 6 - 19,815 Interest income (a) - (14,700 ) (14,315 ) (14,700 ) Other, net 967 (783 ) 1,563 2,884 Total adjustments 101,434 400 81,943 17,655 Income tax effect for above adjustments (30,214 ) 8,673 (26,231 ) 4,961 Impact of tax valuation allowance - - (35,856 ) - Adjusted earnings $ 163,825 $ 181,757 $ 639,879 $ 661,993 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.63 $ 6.12 $ 5.87 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 0.02 (0.18 ) (0.09 ) (0.17 ) Impairment of assets 1.04 0.33 1.06 0.37 Other operating items, net (0.05 ) - (0.04 ) (0.11 ) Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - - - 0.18 Interest income (a) - (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Other, net 0.01 - 0.02 0.03 Total adjustments 1.02 0.01 0.81 0.16 Income tax effect for above adjustments (0.30 ) 0.08 (0.26 ) 0.04 Impact of tax valuation allowance - - (0.36 ) - Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.72 $ 6.31 $ 6.07 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 98,979 105,649 101,373 109,004

(a) Adjustment to the expected losses for interest on note receivable.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures".

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release, as well as in our earnings conference call remarks, include statements regarding continued growth in visitation and spending among the Company's core customers, the Company's views that it will be able to drive continued revenue and EBITDAR growth throughout its business, the Company's operating strategy, the Company's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, and the Company's plans with respect to share repurchases and returning capital to shareholders. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company operates; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; developments in legalization of online gaming, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company; changes in laws and regulations, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

