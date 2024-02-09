Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
09.02.2024
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 08 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 08 February 2024 667.37 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 667.84 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

09 February 2024


PR Newswire
