

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded flat on Friday but were on course for a weekly gain after hopes of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas fizzled out.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $81.61 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $76.44.



Oil prices seem consolidating the week's firm gains after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the terms of a proposed ceasefire and said the fight will continue until 'absolute victory' against Hamas.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage of rockets fired at northern Israel Thursday evening, saying it was 'in retaliation for the Zionist aggression.'



Elsewhere, an S&P Global Platts survey revealed that oil production by the members of the OPEC+ group fell by the most in six months in January.



However, the decline fell short of the approximately 700,000 barrels per day (b/d) in cuts pledged by the group for the first quarter of 2024.



