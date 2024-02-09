

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded flat on Friday amid reduced bets for an aggressive Fed policy easing.



Spot gold slipped 0.10 percent to $2,032.33 per pounce in light of recent robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments by several Fed officials. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,046.45.



The dollar was slightly higher and bond yields remained elevated, denting bullion's appeal.



Market participants await annual revisions to monthly U.S. inflation data later in the day for clues to the Federal Reserve's progress in taming consumer prices.



The release of inflation figures next week will be crucial amid much uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate cut path.



On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the U.S. central bank has time to be patient before cutting rates.



Currently, markets expect that the Fed would start cutting interest rates either in May or June.



Overall, traders are pricing in five rate cuts over the course of the seven remaining FOMC policy meetings this year.



