Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Quarterly Dividend Distribution

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

09 February 2024

Fidelity UCITS ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 16 February 2024, record date as of the 20 February 2024 & payment date is the 23 February 2024: