Freitag, 09.02.2024
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.02.2024 | 12:18
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

9 February 2024

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
