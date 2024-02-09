Virtue Law Group Appoints Gabriel A. Levy as Managing Attorney

Virtue Law Group is Proud to Announce the Appointment of Gabriel A. Levy, Esq. as the New Managing Attorney

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Virtue Law Group is proud to announce the appointment of Gabriel A. Levy, Esq. as the new managing attorney. With an impressive corporate law and litigation track record and his commitment to excellence, Levy brings invaluable expertise to the esteemed law group specializing in debt relief, bankruptcy, and litigation.





As a seasoned attorney, Levy has demonstrated exceptional skills and proficiency in navigating complex legal landscapes. His extensive experience working with agencies and creditors has honed his ability to negotiate debt settlements to his client's advantage. His appointment will go hand in hand with Virtue Law Group's objectives to ensure legal compliance for all clients who want peace of mind while handling their legal cases against creditors.

A Graduate of New York Law School, Levy's legal expertise extends to federal court, where he is admitted to practice in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. Additionally, he holds admission to the New Jersey bar, where he has primarily focused on unsecured debt settlement against prominent creditors and banks, such as JP Morgan Chase and American Express.

In his new role as the managing attorney, Levy will oversee legal matters related to contracts, regulatory compliance, harassment, and debt settlements closely with his executive team to provide comprehensive legal guidance and support to all their clients.

"I'm excited to contribute my expertise and passion, especially for consumers that need financial help and security; together, we'll navigate complex challenges, uphold the highest standards of integrity, and drive success for our clients," Levy said.

Virtue Law Group looks forward to leveraging Levy's years of experience to strengthen legal capabilities further and drive continued success in the financial and litigation industry.

Virtue Law Group is Headquartered in New York, New York. They offer comprehensive legal services to clients looking to settle their debts, with a commitment to high ethical standards and offering value for money. Virtue Law Group strives to provide financial security to every client with a personalized solution.

