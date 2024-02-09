Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness, a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies and delicious breakfast waffles quick serve restaurant.

"On October 24th, we announced the signing of a five-unit development agreement with a multi-unit franchisee for our Heal Wellness brand in British Columbia, and today we are pleased to announce that the second real estate location of that agreement has been signed. The first Heal Wellness location in British Columbia was in the city of Chilliwack, our second location will be in West Abbotsford, more precisely in Fraser Valley's premier shopping, dining, and theatre destination of HighStreet Shopping Centre," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.





"This signing strengthens our growing foothold of Heal in British Columbia as we leverage our previous franchising experience to accelerate the growth of our brands. As our stable of emerging QSR brands continues to grow, so does our ability to secure prime real estate locations across Canada. The city of West Abbotsford continues to grow at an impressive rate and will expand Heal's customer reach in a heavily populated and demographical aligned area to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery."

"With possession taking place in Q2 2024, we are just getting started to increase our footprint in Western Canada as this is our fourth (4th) secured real estate location for Heal in Western Canada in the last few months (out of fifty (50) committed through our area development agreements in AB and BC). We anticipate a significant number of openings in 2024 across Canada."

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand is a prime example of our ability to execute an asset light franchise model. As free cash flow increases from the brand, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development schedule with supplemental growth coming from our franchise program. We are just getting started."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

