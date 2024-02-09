

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC), a building and construction materials company, announced Friday its agreement to acquire Masonite International Corp. (DOOR), a provider of interior and exterior doors and door systems, in around $3.9 billion deal.



Separately, Owens Corning announced the launch of a formal strategic review process for its glass reinforcements or GR business, which is part of the company's Composites segment. A range of options are under consideration, including a potential sale, spinoff, or other strategic option.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Masonite shares were gaining around 34 percent to trade at $129.79, while Owens Corning shares were losing around 3 percent to trade at $155.50.



Owens Corning said it will buy Masonite for $133.00 per share in cash, representing around 38% premium to Masonite's closing share price on February 8, and about 46% premium to Masonite's 20-day volume-weighted average price.



The transaction is expected to close mid-2024, subject to Masonite shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.



Following the deal closure, Masonite will operate as a reportable segment and will maintain Masonite's brands and a presence in Tampa, Florida.



Masonite designs, manufactures, and markets doors and door systems. The company operates 64 manufacturing and distribution facilities, primarily in North America, and has over 10,000 employees globally.



Owens Corning sees the addition of Masonite's doors business as a new growth platform, strengthening its position in residential building materials and extending its offering of highly valued products and brands.



With the acquisition, Owens Corning's revenue generated from North American residential applications will grow to 60% of its total revenue.



The acquisition also increases Owens Corning's total addressable market by $27 billion.



The deal will be financed by cash on hand and committed debt financing of $3 billion provided by Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc.



Regarding the launch of its formal strategic review process for its glass reinforcements business, Owens Corning said it has decided to review strategic alternatives, consistent with the company's strategy to focus on building and construction materials.



The GR business manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass fiber reinforcements in a variety of product forms, and generates annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion.



Owens Corning said its vertically integrated glass nonwovens business that supports the Roofing segment and other building products customers, along with the recently acquired WearDeck business, remain core activities of the company and are out of the scope of this evaluation.



