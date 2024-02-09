Anzeige
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947
PR Newswire
09.02.2024
Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements 2023 to be published on Thursday, 15 February 2024 after market close

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2023 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 15 February 2024 after market close. The reports will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be organized on Friday, 16 February 2024 at 10:00 p.m. EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/q4-2023

Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048749

After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycons-financial-statements-2023-to-be-published-on-thursday-15-february-2024-after-market-close-302058576.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
