DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USDUSIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.7672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1559753 CODE: USDUSIG LN ISIN: OL1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDUSIG LN Sequence No.: 302954 EQS News ID: 1834651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT)