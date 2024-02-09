DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USDUSIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.1084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1466473 CODE: USDUSIC LN ISIN: OL1285959885 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDUSIC LN Sequence No.: 302956 EQS News ID: 1834655 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 09, 2024 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT)