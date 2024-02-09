Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) today announced wins in multiple categories in the annual Eventeer Awards. The wins recognize two ISA events - the Automation and Leadership Conference and the OT Cybersecurity Summit - and mark the second year in a row that Society events have been awarded.

The Eventeer Awards are presented by Vfairs, a leading software provider for event management. The awards spotlight the public's favorite events of the year for categories highlighting strengths in graphics, content, logistical construction, gaming, and mobile app usage. The awards are then voted on publicly and announced after a voting period.

The awards ISA won showcase the association's adaptability for events after COVID and their commitment to bringing the best-in-class technical events to the automation industry.

ISA events placed in the following categories:

Best Mobile App Event-ISA Automation and Leadership Conference

Best In-Person Event-ISA Automation and Leadership Conference

Best Event: Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA)-OT Cybersecurity Summit

Runner Up Best Event: North America-ISA Automation and Leadership Conference

Runner Up Best Out of the Box Event-OT Cybersecurity Summit

"ISA is honored to continue to be recognized for the high quality of our events," said Claire Fallon, ISA executive director. "These awards are a testament to how excited our attendees are about our high-quality content, engaging experiences, and productive networking opportunities. Our OT Cybersecurity Summit was a brand-new event in a new location for a Society event. To be recognized as the best event our first year out of the gate is a tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to another compelling slate of ISA events in 2024. I am so proud of the work the ISA team puts on each year to keep this audience attention and keep growing our events."

The 2023 Automation and Leadership Conference (ALC) took place on a beautiful mountainside in Colorado Springs, CO, hosted 200+ attendees, three tracks of content on cybersecurity, career building and digital transformation, a live rodeo and Western show at the Honors and Awards Gala, and various networking opportunities for automation professionals.

Sujata Tilak, ISA Board Member and Director of the Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division, had one word to say about the lively Honors and Awards Gala: "Epic!" Ms. Tilak further shared, "ALC offered a wonderful opportunity to meet face to face with ISA leaders and staff and strengthen the bond. All leadership meetings were productive, and the icing was the workshop for section and division leaders. The technical conference was top class with many interesting sessions and keynotes."

The OT Cybersecurity Summit proved to be a big hit for ISA in 2023. The event was ISA's first in-person international event in many years and its "Protect Your Fortress with 62443" theme highlighted medieval castle graphics to draw in an audience for ISA's cybersecurity standards. The success of this theme is solidified by winning a Best Event in Europe, Middle East, and Africa Award. Placing second for the Best Out of the Box Event highlights the team's creativity on the project.

The event created a large social media buzz for ISA, and attendees had a lot of positive feedback about their experience:

"It's been amazing networking and meeting new people. I've enjoyed talking about other people's experiences in cybersecurity."

"What's been great about this event is all the vendors that are here and being exposed to new products."

"It's really refreshing to get such a rich group of professionals in the room all talking about the same challenges. ISA represents the leading standard, so it's the right community for these conversations."

Recap videos are available for both award-winning events:

Automation and Leadership Conference

OT Cybersecurity Summit

Registration is now open for the OT Cybersecurity Summit 2024 to be held in London on 18-19 June. Visit www.isa.org/events for more information about the Society's 2024 slate of conferences, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

