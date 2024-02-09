Anzeige
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
09.02.24
16:47 Uhr
336,00 Euro
-1,60
-0,47 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
336,00336,2016:50
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2024 | 16:26
103 Leser
The Home Depot Named on Fortune's 2024 Most Admired Companies List, Ranking #1 in Specialty Retail for the Second Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot is proud to be recognized on Fortune's 2024 Most Admired Companies List. The company ranked #1 in the specialty retail category for the second year in row and #19 overall, moving up one spot from the previous year.

Fortune worked with Korn Ferry to compile this list, reviewing 1,500 businesses and determining the best-regarded companies across 52 industries. The team surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on various criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Thank you to our associates, suppliers and nonprofit partners for their hard work, which led to this distinction. To learn more about how the company is doing its part, read about our economic impact or review the latest ESG report.

SOURCE: The Home Depot



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
