Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 9 February 2024, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,042 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.92 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sonya Rogerson 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-02-09 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 2.92 2,042 5,962.64 Aggregated 2.92 2,042 5,962.64

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

9 February 2024