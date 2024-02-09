Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 9 February 2024, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,042 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.92 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Sonya Rogerson
Reason for thenotification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
Name
Invesco Asia Trust plc
LEI
549300YM9USHRKIET173
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
9 February 2024