Baker Tilly Supports Emerging Affordable Housing Developer in Gaining Industry Access and Knowledge To Scale Development Projects

Client background

KG Development Group, a real estate development firm based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, was founded by Anthony Kazee and Jamila Gray, two innovative emerging developers with a passion for bringing affordable housing to communities with supportive services for residents. KG Development Group sets themselves apart by being "intentional developers" and providing solutions to remove many social determinants of health barriers associated with housing needs.

The business challenge

As an emerging developer in the affordable housing industry, KG Development Group needed help conceptualizing, organizing and applying for funding sources to close its deals. Low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) utilization can be nuanced and complex with the many financing hurdles that a developer needs to navigate. KG Development Group sought after a proven and experienced team to pull the funding structure together and visualize the project to make it come to fruition.

Baker Tilly's strategy and solution

To address the challenges faced by KG Development Group, Baker Tilly's housing team worked closely with Kazee and Gray to understand where the financing gaps were and how to overcome hurdles associated with various financing sources. The team also helped with market studies to get a better sense of their target community, application of tax credits, including LIHTC, structuring and closing services for an affordable housing building development in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Baker Tilly helped the emerging developer build capacity through education and creating relationships to position KG Development Group and Kazee and Gray for future success.

