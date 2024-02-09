BetMGM and X Sign Exclusive Sports Betting Partnership

Unprecedented connection between social media and sports betting integrates BetMGM exclusively into major social media platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced a strategic partnership with X, becoming the social media platform's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner. The first-of-its-kind partnership between a premier social media brand and a sports betting operator will integrate BetMGM's odds and branding into X, with each game linking to BetMGM's website and app.

"X is the center of the sports world's conversation 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience. We look forward to adding intel and content that enhances the platform's interaction around sports."

X users in the United States can explore BetMGM's latest betting odds on pro football, with each of the major professional and college sports expected to follow in the coming weeks. The odds interface provides an easy clickthrough for each game to BetMGM's app or website, creating a seamless user experience. The integration will continue to evolve and grow in its functionality over the coming months.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said, "Sports never sleep on X and now with our strategic partnership with BetMGM, fans are practically in the front row. We're bringing sports fans on X even closer to the action so they can cheer, and now bet, on their favorite teams."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding its partnership with X and integration of BetMGM's odds and branding into X. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which BetMGM operates, the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; risks that BetMGM's partnership with X does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions, and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts International's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts International nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts International or BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM