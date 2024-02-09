DuJour Select: Bianca Peters' New Role at FOX 5 New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / FOX 5 New York (WNYW-TV) is excited to announce a significant change to its broadcast team lineup as Bianca Peters takes on a new role within the station. Bianca Peters, a distinguished journalist known for her engaging storytelling and dynamic presence on air, will now co-host "The Noon" and "The FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.," effective immediately in 2024.

Since joining FOX 5 in September 2019, Bianca has become a beloved figure among New York viewers. Her journey at the station began with her co-hosting "Good Day Wakeup" during the early morning slots before moving on to "Good Day New York," where she showcased her exceptional ability to connect with the audience and bring crucial news stories to life.

In her new role, Bianca will bring her extensive experience, energy, and passion for journalism to the midday and early evening news segments. This shift represents not just a change in scheduling but also an opportunity for Bianca to reach a broader audience, delivering impactful news stories and engaging content at new times of the day.

Bianca Peters commented on her new position, expressing excitement about the opportunity to engage with viewers at different times of the day and to continue contributing to FOX 5's legacy of exceptional news coverage. "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter at FOX 5," said Peters. "The opportunity to connect with our viewers during 'The Noon' and 'The FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.' is incredibly exciting. I look forward to bringing our audience the latest news, stories that matter, and contributing to our team's ongoing success."

FOX 5 New York prides itself on delivering top-tier news coverage and compelling storytelling that resonates with viewers across the New York metropolitan area. Bianca Peters' transition to her new roles is a testament to the station's commitment to excellence in journalism and its dedication to serving the community with integrity and innovation.

Viewers can look forward to Bianca's insightful reporting and dynamic on-air presence as she takes on her new responsibilities at "The Noon" and "The FOX 5 News at 6 p.m." Join us in welcoming Bianca Peters to her new time slots, where she will continue to inform, engage, and inspire the FOX 5 audience.

About FOX 5 New York (WNYW-TV):

FOX 5 New York is the flagship station of the Fox Television Network, serving the New York City metropolitan area with high-quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Committed to excellence in journalism, FOX 5 New York provides comprehensive news coverage and compelling content that keeps viewers informed and connected to their community.

