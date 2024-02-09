BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2023)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
9 February 2024
Graham Venables
