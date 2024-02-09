Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
09 February 2024
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC
("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 09 February 2024 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:
Class of shares
: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased
: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid
: 338.88309 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid
: 340 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid
: 337 pence per share
Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 18,665,071 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 227,426,352 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (as at 09 February 2024)
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
1321
42
623
1402
740
347
653
622
257
619
25000
1100
4657
430
95
31
1408
530
1115
1457
530
1330
870
179
191
136
1157
62
531
499
2260
300
1258
208
1516
1554
1606
5
105
43254
339.50
339.50
339.00
339.00
339.00
338.50
338.50
338.50
337.00
337.00
337.20
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.50
339.00
339.00
339.00
339.00
339.00
339.00
339.00
339.00
340.00
340.00
340.00
340.00
340.00
340.00
340.00
339.50
339.50
339.00
339.00
339.50
08:38:00
08:38:00
08:41:34
08:41:34
08:41:34
08:41:34
08:41:34
08:41:34
11:59:13
11:59:13
13:46:50
14:15:20
14:15:20
14:15:20
14:15:20
14:23:01
14:23:01
14:23:01
14:23:01
14:23:01
14:23:13
14:49:10
14:49:10
14:50:02
14:50:02
14:50:02
14:50:02
14:50:02
15:09:02
15:10:02
15:10:02
15:10:02
15:10:02
15:10:02
15:10:02
15:14:04
15:14:04
15:24:02
15:24:02
15:26:01
00068828302TRLO0
00068828301TRLO0
00068828359TRLO0
00068828358TRLO0
00068828357TRLO0
00068828361TRLO0
00068828360TRLO0
00068828362TRLO0
00068833191TRLO0
00068833190TRLO0
00068835407TRLO0
00068836076TRLO0
00068836077TRLO0
00068836078TRLO0
00068836079TRLO0
00068836333TRLO0
00068836334TRLO0
00068836335TRLO0
00068836336TRLO0
00068836337TRLO0
00068836354TRLO0
00068837309TRLO0
00068837308TRLO0
00068837322TRLO0
00068837321TRLO0
00068837320TRLO0
00068837319TRLO0
00068837318TRLO0
00068837992TRLO0
00068838060TRLO0
00068838061TRLO0
00068838062TRLO0
00068838063TRLO0
00068838064TRLO0
00068838065TRLO0
00068838267TRLO0
00068838266TRLO0
00068838626TRLO0
00068838625TRLO0
00068838695TRLO0
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE
Notes
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information contact:
Buchanan
David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Notes to Editors:
Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.
The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.
Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.
Further information please visit the Company's website:
www.reddenorthgate.com