Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

09 February 2024

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 09 February 2024 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 338.88309 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 340 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 337 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 18,665,071 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 227,426,352 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (as at 09 February 2024)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1321 42 623 1402 740 347 653 622 257 619 25000 1100 4657 430 95 31 1408 530 1115 1457 530 1330 870 179 191 136 1157 62 531 499 2260 300 1258 208 1516 1554 1606 5 105 43254 339.50 339.50 339.00 339.00 339.00 338.50 338.50 338.50 337.00 337.00 337.20 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.50 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 339.50 339.50 339.00 339.00 339.50 08:38:00 08:38:00 08:41:34 08:41:34 08:41:34 08:41:34 08:41:34 08:41:34 11:59:13 11:59:13 13:46:50 14:15:20 14:15:20 14:15:20 14:15:20 14:23:01 14:23:01 14:23:01 14:23:01 14:23:01 14:23:13 14:49:10 14:49:10 14:50:02 14:50:02 14:50:02 14:50:02 14:50:02 15:09:02 15:10:02 15:10:02 15:10:02 15:10:02 15:10:02 15:10:02 15:14:04 15:14:04 15:24:02 15:24:02 15:26:01 00068828302TRLO0 00068828301TRLO0 00068828359TRLO0 00068828358TRLO0 00068828357TRLO0 00068828361TRLO0 00068828360TRLO0 00068828362TRLO0 00068833191TRLO0 00068833190TRLO0 00068835407TRLO0 00068836076TRLO0 00068836077TRLO0 00068836078TRLO0 00068836079TRLO0 00068836333TRLO0 00068836334TRLO0 00068836335TRLO0 00068836336TRLO0 00068836337TRLO0 00068836354TRLO0 00068837309TRLO0 00068837308TRLO0 00068837322TRLO0 00068837321TRLO0 00068837320TRLO0 00068837319TRLO0 00068837318TRLO0 00068837992TRLO0 00068838060TRLO0 00068838061TRLO0 00068838062TRLO0 00068838063TRLO0 00068838064TRLO0 00068838065TRLO0 00068838267TRLO0 00068838266TRLO0 00068838626TRLO0 00068838625TRLO0 00068838695TRLO0 LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website: