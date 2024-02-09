Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
09.02.24
08:41 Uhr
3,920 Euro
-0,060
-1,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9004,06018:21
PR Newswire
09.02.2024 | 18:12
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

09 February 2024

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 09 February 2024 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares

: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")

Number of shares purchased

: 100,000

Weighted average purchase price paid

: 338.88309 pence per share

Highest purchase price paid

: 340 pence per share

Lowest purchase price paid

: 337 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 18,665,071 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 227,426,352 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (as at 09 February 2024)

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(GB pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

1321

42

623

1402

740

347

653

622

257

619

25000

1100

4657

430

95

31

1408

530

1115

1457

530

1330

870

179

191

136

1157

62

531

499

2260

300

1258

208

1516

1554

1606

5

105

43254

339.50

339.50

339.00

339.00

339.00

338.50

338.50

338.50

337.00

337.00

337.20

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.50

339.00

339.00

339.00

339.00

339.00

339.00

339.00

339.00

340.00

340.00

340.00

340.00

340.00

340.00

340.00

339.50

339.50

339.00

339.00

339.50

08:38:00

08:38:00

08:41:34

08:41:34

08:41:34

08:41:34

08:41:34

08:41:34

11:59:13

11:59:13

13:46:50

14:15:20

14:15:20

14:15:20

14:15:20

14:23:01

14:23:01

14:23:01

14:23:01

14:23:01

14:23:13

14:49:10

14:49:10

14:50:02

14:50:02

14:50:02

14:50:02

14:50:02

15:09:02

15:10:02

15:10:02

15:10:02

15:10:02

15:10:02

15:10:02

15:14:04

15:14:04

15:24:02

15:24:02

15:26:01

00068828302TRLO0

00068828301TRLO0

00068828359TRLO0

00068828358TRLO0

00068828357TRLO0

00068828361TRLO0

00068828360TRLO0

00068828362TRLO0

00068833191TRLO0

00068833190TRLO0

00068835407TRLO0

00068836076TRLO0

00068836077TRLO0

00068836078TRLO0

00068836079TRLO0

00068836333TRLO0

00068836334TRLO0

00068836335TRLO0

00068836336TRLO0

00068836337TRLO0

00068836354TRLO0

00068837309TRLO0

00068837308TRLO0

00068837322TRLO0

00068837321TRLO0

00068837320TRLO0

00068837319TRLO0

00068837318TRLO0

00068837992TRLO0

00068838060TRLO0

00068838061TRLO0

00068838062TRLO0

00068838063TRLO0

00068838064TRLO0

00068838065TRLO0

00068838267TRLO0

00068838266TRLO0

00068838626TRLO0

00068838625TRLO0

00068838695TRLO0

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com


