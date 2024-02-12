BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan will on Monday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
GDP is expected to climb 5.12 percent on year, accelerating from 2.32 percent in the previous three months.
Finally, the markets in Japan (National Foundation Day), South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are off on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday.
