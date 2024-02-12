

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL (CSL.AX, CSLLY) announced a negative result from the Phase 3 AEGIS-II trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) in the reduction of recurrent cardiovascular events in the 90-day high-risk period that follows a heart attack. The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events reduction at 90 days.



As a result, there are no plans for a near-term regulatory filing. There were no major safety or tolerability concerns with CSL112, the company said in a statement.



The Phase 3 AEGIS-II study enrolled over 18,200 patients from over 850 sites in 49 countries. Participants were randomized to receive 4 weekly doses of CSL112 or placebo initiated within 5 days of first medical contact.



CSL112, Apolipoprotein A-I (Human), is an investigational cholesterol efflux enhancer, developed using a novel formulation of human plasma-derived apoA-I, the primary functional component of high-density lipoproteins or HDL.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken