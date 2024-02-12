Odine and Turkcell's Telco Cloud Project Named Finalists in GSMA GLOMO Awards 2024

ISTANBUL, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global telecom partner specializing in sustainable network transformation, is pleased to announce that their collaboration with Turkcell has been shortlisted for the Best Cloud Solution category at the GLOMO Awards 2024. This nomination recognizes the exceptional achievements and innovative contributions in cloud services and solutions, highlighting the impactful results of our partnership in the telecommunications sector.

The project, featuring a unified Cloud Native infrastructure, has garnered attention for its efficient management, optimized resource allocation, accelerated deployment processes, and enhanced agility in adapting to market changes. This advanced infrastructure positions Turkcell as a leader in navigating the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

Alper Tunga Burak, CEO, Odine, emphasized their commitment to providing virtualization services to operators globally, aiming to eliminate physical server dependencies and enhance operational efficiency. He stated, "As the telecommunications sector increasingly transitions from legacy to cloud-based systems due to significant cost advantages, we have successfully implemented Türkiye's first commercial Cloud Native Infrastructure solution for one of Türkiye's largest telecom operators' Core Network utilizing Red Hat OpenStack & OpenShift, leveraging our expertise in private or hybrid cloud telecommunications network infrastructure services. Our established telecommunications cloud infrastructure stands as a pioneer in terms of size and data processing capacity globally, reflecting Odine's engineering skills, know-how, and extensive experience in the field. We take pride in being named finalists in the 'Best Cloud Solution' category at the GSMA GLOMO Awards. I believe that our success in such renowned forums underscores our steadfast commitment and global achievements."

About Odine

Odine is a global telecom partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading communication solutions company that enables global telecom companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Together, we will build the sustainable networks of the future.

www.odine.com

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries - Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY35.9 billion revenue in FY21 with total assets of TRY70.7 billion as of December 31, 2021. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.

www.turkcell.com.tr

