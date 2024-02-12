

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector deteriorated for the seventh straight month in January, largely due to a much weaker reduction in housing activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 45.9 in January from 45.1 in December. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction.



Among monitored categories, housing activity logged the sharpest contraction in January, while commercial activity fell at a softer pace.



On a positive note, employment rose for the second successive month as expected improvements in workloads encouraged construction firms to take on additional staff in January.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a three-month low, but prices grew sharply amid higher shipping costs.



The construction industry is expected to see improvements in new business in the months ahead, supporting optimism regarding the 12-month outlook, the survey said.



