

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that its preliminary consolidated sales for fiscal year 2023 was 6.5 billion euros and exceeded the upper end of the forecast range of 5.6 billion euro to 6.1 billion euro. The company reported 5.7 billion euros in the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached break-even on a full-year basis at 2.0 million euros, compared to minus 244 million euros in the prior year.



Nordex ended the year with a solid order intake of 7.4 GW compared to 6.3 GW last year.



Nordex Group said it will publish final and audited results for fiscal year 2023 together with guidance for 2024 on 29 February 2024.



