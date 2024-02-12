Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.02.24
08:08 Uhr
1,492 Euro
+0,002
+0,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4861,53409:54
12.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
12 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 February 2024 it purchased a total of 193,543 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           78,209     115,334 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.490     GBP1.272 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.472     GBP1.260 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.482914    GBP1.267536

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,920,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1403       1.472         XDUB      08:12:18      00068827527TRLO0 
6821       1.478         XDUB      09:12:40      00068829022TRLO0 
4297       1.476         XDUB      09:32:25      00068829435TRLO0 
2329       1.476         XDUB      09:32:25      00068829436TRLO0 
2000       1.480         XDUB      09:32:25      00068829437TRLO0 
1850       1.480         XDUB      09:32:25      00068829438TRLO0 
2000       1.484         XDUB      10:14:20      00068830447TRLO0 
1230       1.484         XDUB      10:14:20      00068830448TRLO0 
3489       1.484         XDUB      11:20:43      00068831953TRLO0 
2641       1.484         XDUB      11:20:43      00068831954TRLO0 
6322       1.484         XDUB      11:20:43      00068831955TRLO0 
6847       1.482         XDUB      11:20:56      00068831957TRLO0 
22        1.476         XDUB      11:20:56      00068831958TRLO0 
358       1.484         XDUB      13:23:50      00068834905TRLO0 
174       1.484         XDUB      13:24:11      00068834908TRLO0 
218       1.484         XDUB      13:28:55      00068834992TRLO0 
281       1.484         XDUB      13:29:00      00068834993TRLO0 
379       1.484         XDUB      13:29:20      00068835001TRLO0 
357       1.484         XDUB      13:29:45      00068835022TRLO0 
1941       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835026TRLO0 
3600       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835027TRLO0 
295       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835028TRLO0 
1800       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835029TRLO0 
834       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835030TRLO0 
1345       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835031TRLO0 
7006       1.484         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835032TRLO0 
6891       1.482         XDUB      13:29:55      00068835033TRLO0 
8591       1.490         XDUB      15:56:34      00068839465TRLO0 
2888       1.490         XDUB      15:56:34      00068839466TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7732       126.00        XLON      09:12:40      00068829021TRLO0 
7211       126.00        XLON      09:32:25      00068829434TRLO0 
8409       126.40        XLON      10:16:15      00068830504TRLO0 
7495       126.60        XLON      10:31:35      00068830782TRLO0 
8432       126.40        XLON      11:20:56      00068831956TRLO0 
8057       126.40        XLON      13:29:55      00068835025TRLO0 
490       126.80        XLON      13:39:29      00068835257TRLO0 
1        126.80        XLON      13:53:29      00068835542TRLO0 
506       126.80        XLON      13:54:05      00068835548TRLO0 
1705       126.80        XLON      13:54:05      00068835549TRLO0 
8352       127.00        XLON      14:13:30      00068836010TRLO0 
25000      127.20        XLON      14:40:04      00068837086TRLO0 
8205       127.00        XLON      15:01:53      00068837771TRLO0 
971       127.00        XLON      15:01:53      00068837772TRLO0 
6937       127.00        XLON      15:06:28      00068837956TRLO0 
8795       127.00        XLON      15:06:28      00068837957TRLO0 
7036       127.00        XLON      15:56:34      00068839464TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  302962 
EQS News ID:  1834727 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
